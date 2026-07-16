Controversial Commemorative Coin: Trump's Face on the New $1

The U.S. Mint is set to produce new $1 coins featuring an image of former President Donald Trump as part of the celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday.

The coin design, which prominently displays Trump's face along with the inscriptions 'Liberty,' 'In God We Trust,' and '1776-2026,' also includes the bald eagle from the presidential seal on its reverse side.

Critics have voiced legal concerns, referencing the 1866 law that prohibits living persons on U.S. currency, though this traditionally applies to paper money. A 2020 law authorizes commemorative coins but forbids likenesses of living individuals. The matter awaits further comment from the U.S. Treasury.