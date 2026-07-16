Judgment Day: Accountability for Genoa's Morandi Bridge Collapse

On Thursday, judges in Genoa are set to announce their verdict in the trial concerning the catastrophic collapse of the Morandi motorway bridge in 2018, a tragedy that claimed 43 lives. The proceedings have drawn attention as a quest for accountability and underscored the protracted nature of Italy's criminal justice system.

The disaster, occurring amidst a summer storm on the brink of a national holiday, reverberated across Italy, sparking extensive probes into the state management and upkeep of deteriorating infrastructure. It also ignited a clash between Atlantia, under the Benetton family's control, and the government, culminating in Atlantia selling its stake in the motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia.

In the dock are 57 defendants, among them former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, Autostrade executives, and past transport ministry personnel, all of whom deny any misconduct. While Genoa prosecutors have pursued severe sentences, the statute of limitations has already nullified numerous lesser charges. Meanwhile, Autostrade and Spea have settled financially and expressed regrets over the tragedy.