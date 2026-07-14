Italy's Parliament Rejects Meloni's Voting Reforms
Italy's parliament rejected a crucial part of the voting reforms proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party. This development represents a significant challenge for her as general elections are on the horizon next year.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's parliament has delivered a blow to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni by rejecting a major component of the voting rules reforms her party proposed.
The failure to pass these reforms marks a notable setback for Meloni as her administration prepares for general elections scheduled for next year.
This decision shifts the political landscape and could impact the upcoming electoral strategies of Meloni and her party.