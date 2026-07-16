Perilous Escape: Rohingya Refugees' Tragic Maritime Journey

In a tragic development, two boats carrying over 500 individuals, primarily Rohingya refugees, are feared to have capsized off Myanmar's coast, according to UN agencies. This incident underscores the perilous risks faced by those fleeing conflict-ridden regions.

The International Organization for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency revealed that the boats embarked from Myanmar's Rakhine State in late June, with many passengers reportedly coming from Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh. Both UN bodies expressed deep concerns about the potential massive loss of life, as hundreds are feared dead.

Despite the dangers, the refugees are compelled to undertake these treacherous journeys outside regular sailing seasons due to violence in their homeland and poor living conditions in Bangladesh camps, hoping for safety in nearby countries such as Malaysia or Indonesia.