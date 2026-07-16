New Zealand Strengthens Pacific Ties Through Auckland Ministerial Talks

New Zealand is stepping up its engagement with Pacific neighbours as Foreign Minister Winston Peters meets senior leaders from Niue, Fiji and Samoa in Auckland, with discussions expected to focus on regional cooperation, trade, and shared strategic priorities at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Pacific partnerships take centre stage in Auckland

The meetings bring together Niue Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi, Fiji's Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka, and Samoa's Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour Afioga Fata Ryan Schuster. The discussions reflect New Zealand's effort to maintain close dialogue with Pacific partners while reinforcing relationships built on shared interests and regional stability.

Peters said maintaining regular contact with Pacific leaders has become increasingly important as the region faces a changing strategic landscape. The meetings offer an opportunity to exchange views on common challenges while exploring practical ways to deepen cooperation across political, economic and regional issues.

Niue relationship remains a key priority

A major focus of the visit is Peters' first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi since the Niuean leader secured re-election in May. The talks are expected to reaffirm the unique constitutional relationship between New Zealand and Niue, which is supported by close community links and a history of cooperation.

The discussions will also build on the Political Declaration signed last year, which outlines a shared commitment to working together for the benefit of both countries while strengthening existing partnerships across several sectors.

Trade meeting creates space for wider regional dialogue

Fiji's Sakiasi Ditoka and Samoa's Afioga Fata Ryan Schuster are in Auckland to attend the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership Ministerial Meeting, hosted by New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay. Their visit has created an opportunity for separate bilateral discussions with Peters alongside the broader trade agenda.

For Fiji, the visit marks Ditoka's first official trip to New Zealand as Foreign Minister, providing both governments with a chance to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Peters also welcomed the opportunity to host Samoa's minister only weeks after New Zealand participated in Samoa's Independence Day celebrations, describing the timing as another step towards maintaining strong regional engagement.