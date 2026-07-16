Azerbaijan and Armenia: Rebuilding Peace and Trade Links

Azerbaijan and Armenia are making strides towards peace and rebuilding trade relations after decades of conflict. Although a U.S.-brokered peace deal is on the horizon, Azerbaijan demands changes in Armenia's constitution. The potential peace could enhance regional trade and diminish the influence of Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:16 IST
Azerbaijan and Armenia: Rebuilding Peace and Trade Links
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia are reportedly nearing a comprehensive peace deal, as the two nations work to restore trade links following decades of intermittent conflict. A senior Azerbaijani official indicated that while the peace process is making headway, Azerbaijan insists on constitutional amendments in Armenia before any final agreement can be reached.

The historical tension, largely fueled by disputes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saw a significant development with a U.S.-brokered preliminary peace agreement in August. Azerbaijan's main contention is a clause in Armenia's constitution referring to a Soviet-era document, perceived as a claim over the region.

The promise of lasting peace could revitalize trade routes across the South Caucasus, enhancing connections between Asia and Europe while potentially reducing the geopolitical clout of Russia, Turkey, and Iran in the area. Talks are ongoing, with Azerbaijan hopeful of resolving the constitutional issue to open new avenues for economic expansion.

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