UN Experts Condemn Seizure of Historic Church Compound in Tehran

United Nations human rights experts have strongly criticised the confiscation of the St Peter's Evangelical Church compound in Tehran and the eviction of 27 members belonging to Iran's recognised Armenian and Assyrian Christian minorities. They warned that the removal of residents from the historic property raises serious concerns under international human rights law and could leave vulnerable families without homes.

According to the experts, around 20 families, many of them low-income residents who had lived in the compound for years, were reportedly given only two weeks to vacate their homes. Church leaders were allegedly threatened with arrest if they failed to comply. The final resident left the property on 12 July, prompting fears that the entire complex could now face demolition.

The experts stressed that forced evictions violate international human rights standards, particularly when they affect religious and ethnic minority communities with deep historical ties to the property.

A Historic Religious Centre Faces an Uncertain Future

The ten-acre compound has served as far more than a place of worship for its community. Alongside the church building, the site housed schools, residential homes and offices for the Bible Society and the Council of Evangelical Churches of Iran, which owns the land. For generations, it functioned as the centre of religious, educational and community life for many Christians in Tehran.

The dispute dates back to a 1998 Revolutionary Court ruling that transferred ownership of the property to the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order, a state body operating under the Office of the Supreme Leader. The Council of Evangelical Churches reportedly became aware of the decision only in 2008, and the ruling has since prevented the organisation from completing its legal re-registration.

UN experts described the latest eviction as part of a wider pattern of measures affecting Iran's Christian community, particularly Persian-speaking Protestant congregations. They pointed to previous closures of churches, including the Assyrian Presbyterian Church in Tabriz in 2019 and the demolition of a Presbyterian church in Mashhad in June 2026 after it had remained closed for decades.

UN Raises Wider Concerns Over Religious Freedom

The experts said the loss of churches extends beyond the closure of buildings, arguing that communities also lose spaces where they gather, worship and preserve their cultural identity. They noted that Iran once had around 50 Protestant churches, many offering services in Persian, while today virtually none continue to operate in the language. They also highlighted that three Anglican churches in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz have remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement also raises concerns about the treatment of Christians in Iran, noting that at least 79 Christians are reportedly detained or imprisoned, most of them converts. Among those mentioned is Mohammad Nikbakht, who was reportedly arrested at his home in March 2026, allegedly beaten and held without communication in Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan. His family has reportedly received no information about his legal status or access to legal representation.

The UN experts called on Iranian authorities to allow residents and worshippers to return to the church compound, end intimidation against the Christian community and release individuals who have been arbitrarily detained. They also confirmed that they are engaging with the Iranian Government to seek clarification on the reported events.