India Halts Seafarer Deployments Amid Hormuz Conflict

India has taken decisive action by halting the deployment of its seafarers on ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, following increased violence in the area. This move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure the safety of sailors amid rising regional tensions.

The decision, announced by the Directorate General of Shipping, affects over 300,000 Indian sailors who make up a vital part of the global shipping workforce. The measure is a response to recent attacks that claimed the lives of two Indian seafarers, highlighting the significant risks involved in navigating the conflict-ridden waters.

In light of the situation, New Delhi has lodged a formal protest with Iran and called for enhanced vigilance and precautionary measures aboard ships operating in the Persian Gulf and its surrounding waters. Safety remains the utmost priority as the government seeks solutions for the safe return of sailors currently trapped in the conflict zone.