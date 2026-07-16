Delhi High Court Issues Last Warning to Kejriwal in CBI Case

The Delhi High Court has given a final chance to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak to respond to the CBI's petition against their discharge in a Delhi excise policy case. The court declined to expedite the hearing, set for August 17 and 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:02 IST
Delhi High Court Issues Last Warning to Kejriwal in CBI Case
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a 'last and final opportunity' to former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, alongside AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, urging them to submit replies to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) petition. This case involves challenging a trial court ruling that discharged these individuals from the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Manoj Jain noted the absence of any legal representation on behalf of Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Pathak during the hearing, pushing the court to insist that they file their responses forthwith. Despite having previously been granted several chances to respond, Kejriwal and others have yet to do so. The court has now set the hearing for August 17 and 18, signaling that any further procrastination will not be tolerated.

The CBI's legal team, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General DP Singh, requested an earlier hearing date in July, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. Although the Bench expressed it would evaluate the feasibility of rescheduling, it conveyed its hesitation over the possibility. Meanwhile, the interim court order will remain active until the designated hearing date.

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