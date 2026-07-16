Papua New Guinea Closes Taiwan's Office Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

In a move that has stirred international diplomatic waters, Papua New Guinea announced the immediate closure of Taiwan's representative office, drawing applause from China and dismay from Taiwan. This decision underscores the continuous geopolitical contest between China and Taiwan for influence in the Pacific region.

Posting on his social media, Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko confirmed PNG's decision to cease recognizing Taiwan's presence, indicating the government's preference to bolster relations with Beijing. The action is seen as an essential realignment in PNG's foreign policy priorities, as communicated to China's ambassador, Yang Xiaoguang.

Contrarily, Taiwan's foreign ministry criticized the lack of prior consultation and reaffirmed its commitment to maintain operations in PNG. Taiwan is now seeking support from allied nations to address the situation, emphasizing its resolve to safeguard its national interests amidst increasing pressure from China.