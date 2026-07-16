Kranti Gaud Shines at Historic Lord's Victory

The Sports Authority of India's Central Regional Centre in Bhopal recently hosted celebrated Indian women's cricket team member Kranti Gaud, marking a significant event at the institution. During her visit, Regional Director Abhisek Singh Chauhan engaged Gaud in a warm discussion, acknowledging her exceptional accomplishments in international cricket.

Chauhan lauded Gaud for her outstanding track record on the global stage and expressed his heartfelt wishes for her future engagements. He took the opportunity to introduce her to the Fit India Movement's objectives, aimed at fostering an active lifestyle among citizens through physical activities and community engagement.

SAI CRC Bhopal remains dedicated to enhancing athletes' training, providing scientific support, and ensuring overall development to aid their performance in national and international competitions. Gaud's recent exceptional bowling performance in the Women's Test at Lord's, where she claimed seven wickets, was instrumental in securing India's landmark victory and earned her the Player of the Match title.