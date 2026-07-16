PDUNASS Trains Labour Officers to Strengthen Recovery Management

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) has launched a three-day training programme on Recovery Management for Regional Labour Commissioners (Central), bringing together senior officers from different parts of the country to strengthen their knowledge of recovery proceedings and improve the quality of public service delivery. The programme is being held in New Delhi from 15 to 17 July 2026.

A total of 26 Regional Labour Commissioners (Central) are taking part in the training, which has been designed to deepen their understanding of the legal framework, procedural requirements and practical challenges involved in recovery management while encouraging the adoption of efficient administrative practices.

Training focuses on legal knowledge and practical administration

The inaugural session was attended by PDUNASS Director Kumar Rohit, along with senior academy officials, including Amit Vashist, Saurabh Suman Prasad, Rizwan Uddin, and Dhirendra Meena, who are guiding the programme. Their participation highlighted the academy's growing commitment to developing skilled professionals across the labour and social security system through collaborative learning initiatives.

During his address, Kumar Rohit stressed that recovery management is not limited to enforcing statutory provisions. He encouraged participants to discuss the existing process for initiating recovery proceedings, leading to a detailed exchange on how recovery certificates issued by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) are executed through District Magistrates. The discussion highlighted that legal authority alone cannot ensure successful outcomes unless officers also understand procedural fairness, administrative judgment and ethical decision-making.

Citizen-focused approach highlighted during discussions

Rohit also spoke about the importance of recognising the human side of public administration. Recovery officers often interact with people facing financial hardship or personal difficulties, making communication, empathy and respectful engagement valuable skills alongside legal knowledge. He noted that encouraging voluntary compliance through professional and citizen-focused interactions can improve the effectiveness of recovery proceedings while strengthening public confidence in government institutions.

The training programme includes expert-led sessions covering the statutory framework governing recovery proceedings, procedural safeguards, case studies, practical challenges and evolving administrative practices. These sessions are expected to provide participants with practical tools that can be applied in their day-to-day responsibilities.

PDUNASS expands its role in capacity building

The initiative also reflects the expanding role of PDUNASS beyond its responsibility as the apex training institution of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). By working closely with other institutions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the academy is building stronger professional capabilities across India's labour administration and social security network, supporting a more responsive, skilled and citizen-focused public service.