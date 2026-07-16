Daggakraal to Host Mandela Month Government Service Drive

Minister of Social Development Dina Pule will lead an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) in Daggakraal, Mpumalanga, on Friday, bringing a wide range of government and social services closer to residents as part of Mandela Month activities.

The outreach will be held at the Daggakraal 3 Sports Ground in the Dr Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Local Municipality. Organised through the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), ICROP is one of the agency's flagship programmes designed to make government services more accessible by delivering multiple services in one location.

The Department of Social Development said the initiative helps reduce transport costs for residents, shortens waiting times and creates a more convenient way for people to access support from different government departments and partner organisations.

Mandela Month focus extends beyond social grants

The outreach takes place one day before International Nelson Mandela Day, which is observed annually on 18 July under the theme, "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity." The department said the programme reflects government's commitment to poverty reduction, social justice and stronger community development through direct engagement with citizens.

The event also forms part of SASSA's 20th anniversary celebrations, marking two decades of delivering social assistance and strengthening South Africa's social protection system. Officials said the milestone provides an opportunity to reinforce government's commitment to improving service delivery while ensuring vulnerable communities can access support more easily.

Mandela Month activities during the outreach will focus on poverty alleviation, skills development, entrepreneurship, support for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), programmes for persons with disabilities and initiatives that promote social cohesion.

Multiple departments to provide support under one roof

Residents attending the outreach will be able to access a variety of services, including social grant applications and enquiries, career guidance, information on bursaries, student funding opportunities, learnerships and entrepreneurship programmes. Social workers will also provide counselling and referral services, while support will be available for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse. Civil society organisations will also receive assistance with registration and related services.

Minister Pule will be joined by Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development Nompumelelo Hlophe, alongside municipal and traditional leaders. Before the main event begins, the delegation will visit local community development projects and meet with residents during a community engagement session, allowing people to raise concerns and discuss issues affecting the area. The programme will conclude with the on-site delivery of services by participating government departments and stakeholder organisations.