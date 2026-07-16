Trump Administration Tightens Visa Durations for Foreign Visitors

The Trump administration has revised regulations for foreign visas, impacting international students, cultural exchange workers, and journalists. New rules shorten visa durations and require extensions for longer stays. The Department of Homeland Security cites a rise in visa admissions as a challenge to monitoring these nonimmigrants in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:43 IST
Trump Administration Tightens Visa Durations for Foreign Visitors
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is introducing new measures to limit the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors, and journalists, as detailed in a recent government notice. The changes set fixed time limits for F, J, and I visas, affecting how long these individuals can legally reside in the United States.

These regulatory adjustments, implemented by the Department of Homeland Security, are part of a broader immigration strategy by President Trump, which has included increased scrutiny of legal entrants. The rule change marks a significant shift in policy regarding international students and foreign media personnel working in the U.S.

According to DHS, the surge in visa admissions, with over 1.8 million student entries and thousands of media and exchange visitors, poses monitoring challenges. The rule also delineates stricter visa limits, particularly for Chinese nationals, and outlines the application process for extensions to stay legally in the country.

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