Russia and Ukraine Conduct Another Soldier Remains Swap

Russia and Ukraine executed a swap involving the remains of deceased soldiers on Thursday. Russia received 31 bodies from Ukraine, which, in exchange, got 501 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Such exchanges have been regular occurrences during the ongoing conflict, now nearing four and a half years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:40 IST
Russia and Ukraine Conduct Another Soldier Remains Swap
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant exchange involving the remains of fallen soldiers, as reported by Russian state media on Thursday.

In the recent swap, Moscow received 31 bodies in exchange for those of 501 Ukrainians, highlighting the continued efforts for repatriation amidst ongoing hostilities.

This exchange marks just one among regular swaps that have taken place throughout this protracted conflict, now nearing its four-and-a-half-year duration.

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