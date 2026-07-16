Chip Stocks Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty Despite Positive Earnings

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced downturns, driven primarily by falling chip stocks which overshadowed promising second-quarter earnings. Investors scrutinized economic data for insights into economic health.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 3.8%, with TSMC shares decreasing 2.5% despite strong results. Major memory-chip makers, including Western Digital and Seagate Technology, reported significant losses.

While the benchmark S&P 500 rose over 10% this year, maintaining proximity to its June record high, its rally is jeopardized by potential setbacks. Meanwhile, consumer staples and healthcare sectors showed gains, but geopolitical tensions and oil price fluctuations posed fresh risks.