Chip Stocks Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty Despite Positive Earnings
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined as chip stocks suffered losses, impacting positive earnings momentum. Semiconductor index dropped, with shares of TSMC, Western Digital, and Seagate decreasing. Economic data brought mixed reactions, with retail and job figures pointing to a stable GDP outlook. Geopolitical risks also remain a concern.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced downturns, driven primarily by falling chip stocks which overshadowed promising second-quarter earnings. Investors scrutinized economic data for insights into economic health.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 3.8%, with TSMC shares decreasing 2.5% despite strong results. Major memory-chip makers, including Western Digital and Seagate Technology, reported significant losses.
While the benchmark S&P 500 rose over 10% this year, maintaining proximity to its June record high, its rally is jeopardized by potential setbacks. Meanwhile, consumer staples and healthcare sectors showed gains, but geopolitical tensions and oil price fluctuations posed fresh risks.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street's Opening Bell: Mixed Reactions and Economic Data Analysis
-
Chip Stocks Drift Lower Amid Economic Data and Investor Shifts
-
Chip Stocks Slip Amid Market Jitters and Robust UnitedHealth Earnings
-
Wall Street's Upward Swing Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings
-
Dollar Dips Amid Softer U.S. Inflation and Rising Middle East Tensions