Chip Stocks Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty Despite Positive Earnings

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined as chip stocks suffered losses, impacting positive earnings momentum. Semiconductor index dropped, with shares of TSMC, Western Digital, and Seagate decreasing. Economic data brought mixed reactions, with retail and job figures pointing to a stable GDP outlook. Geopolitical risks also remain a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:44 IST
Chip Stocks Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty Despite Positive Earnings
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On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced downturns, driven primarily by falling chip stocks which overshadowed promising second-quarter earnings. Investors scrutinized economic data for insights into economic health.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index fell 3.8%, with TSMC shares decreasing 2.5% despite strong results. Major memory-chip makers, including Western Digital and Seagate Technology, reported significant losses.

While the benchmark S&P 500 rose over 10% this year, maintaining proximity to its June record high, its rally is jeopardized by potential setbacks. Meanwhile, consumer staples and healthcare sectors showed gains, but geopolitical tensions and oil price fluctuations posed fresh risks.

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