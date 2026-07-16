Ukraine witnessed rare street protests following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a move criticized during the president's second wartime cabinet reshuffle in a year. The public outcry reflects tensions between the reformist Fedorov and Ukraine's top military leader, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Fedorov, a tech-savvy reformer, aimed to transform Ukraine's military capability against Russia. His removal led to demonstrations in Kyiv, with citizens advocating for his reinstatement amid accusations against Syrskyi for hindering military reforms and causing divisions.

President Zelenskiy's reshuffle introduced new leadership, including energy executive Sergii Koretskyi, while Fedorov's future role remains uncertain. The reshuffle has drawn the Kremlin's attention as Ukraine continues to navigate strategic challenges on the battlefield.