Reshuffle Sparks Rare Protests Over Defense Minister Dismissal in Ukraine

In Ukraine, rare public protests erupted due to President Zelenskiy's dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov amid a cabinet reshuffle. Fedorov, known for reforming the military, clashed with military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, accusing him of dividing the country. The situation has stirred public discontent and scrutiny from the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:46 IST
Reshuffle Sparks Rare Protests Over Defense Minister Dismissal in Ukraine
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Ukraine witnessed rare street protests following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, a move criticized during the president's second wartime cabinet reshuffle in a year. The public outcry reflects tensions between the reformist Fedorov and Ukraine's top military leader, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Fedorov, a tech-savvy reformer, aimed to transform Ukraine's military capability against Russia. His removal led to demonstrations in Kyiv, with citizens advocating for his reinstatement amid accusations against Syrskyi for hindering military reforms and causing divisions.

President Zelenskiy's reshuffle introduced new leadership, including energy executive Sergii Koretskyi, while Fedorov's future role remains uncertain. The reshuffle has drawn the Kremlin's attention as Ukraine continues to navigate strategic challenges on the battlefield.

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