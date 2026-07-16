U.S. Tightens Visa Regulations: New Rules for International Students and Journalists

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced changes to visa regulations for international students and journalists. A new rule sets fixed durations for F, J, and I visas, replacing current provisions allowing longer stays. The changes await congressional review before implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:49 IST
U.S. Tightens Visa Regulations: New Rules for International Students and Journalists
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a significant shift in visa policy for international students and journalists on Thursday. Under the proposed changes, F, J, and I visas will have fixed durations, departing from the current open-ended stays. The rule proposal mirrors efforts to tighten immigration controls.

F visas, held by thousands of international students, and J visas, used by those in cultural exchange programs, will now be subject to more stringent timelines. Additionally, I visas for foreign journalists will also face similar restrictions. The amended visas were previously tied to the duration of the associated program or employment.

This proposal, announced via a government notice, marks another step towards regulatory overhaul of U.S. visa policies. However, the plan must undergo congressional review before any enforcement date is set, according to the Federal Register posting.

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