Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail: High Court Review on Delhi Riots Case

Sharjeel Imam appeals against the trial court's bail denial in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The appeal cites prolonged trial delays and relies on recent Supreme Court developments, arguing for justifiable bail amidst his nearly six-year custody. The Delhi High Court is set to hear the case soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:56 IST
Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail: High Court Review on Delhi Riots Case
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Sharjeel Imam, a key figure in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's decision to deny him bail. The hearing is scheduled for Friday before a Division Bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan.

Imam's appeal contests the Karkardooma Court's July 4 order and highlights the absence of significant trial progress despite a Supreme Court directive from January. Six months have elapsed since then, yet arguments on charge framing remain incomplete, and Imam continues his six-year stint in custody.

The legal plea filed by his lawyer, Ahmad Ibrahim, underscores the dilatory trial proceedings and invokes the Supreme Court's May 22 order that granted interim bail to a co-accused. It references pending legal questions about bail under the UAPA, arguing these shifts warrant a reassessment of his incarceration terms.

On July 4, the Karkardooma Court dismissed regular bail pleas for Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid, citing the need to adhere to the Supreme Court's January 5 decision. The condition set by the apex court required the examination of key witnesses or a year's lapse before reconsidering bail, rendering the applications untenable. The prosecution contended that no new circumstances justified a bail grant.

This high-profile case focuses on the purported overarching plot behind the 2020 Delhi riots, with state prosecutors upholding stringent measures against the accused due to the gravity of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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