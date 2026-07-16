In a stunning exposé of internal discord, outgoing Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov accused General Oleksandr Syrskyi of sabotaging Ukraine's technological strides against Russia. Fedorov, removed from his position in a government shake-up, vented frustrations publicly, marking the first time such tensions were openly acknowledged in Ukraine's defence ranks.

Fedorov, a key proponent of using modern technology, including drones, for Ukraine's military efforts, claims that Syrskyi's leadership has obstructed innovative initiatives. Syrskyi, a traditional leader with a Soviet-era military background, has not publicly addressed Fedorov's allegations, choosing instead to focus statements on the ongoing war.

The rift underscores a fundamental strategic debate within Ukraine's military on the optimal path forward in their conflict with Russia. As Fedorov gains public support, particularly among younger Ukrainians, the future of Ukraine's defence strategy in balancing technological innovation with traditional military practices remains uncertain amid leadership changes.