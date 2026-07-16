Revamping NCR's Roads: PARIVARTAN Scheme Paves the Way for Cleaner Transport

The PARIVARTAN Scheme, approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to replace old, polluting vehicles in the National Capital Region with BS-VI compliant or electric alternatives. The initiative, backed by a Rs. 9,585 crore outlay, offers various incentives to promote cleaner air and sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:00 IST
Revamping NCR's Roads: PARIVARTAN Scheme Paves the Way for Cleaner Transport
Representative Image (File Photo/X/MoHUA). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has greenlit the PARIVARTAN Scheme, designed to replace outdated and polluting trucks and buses in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Bharat Stage-VI compliant or electric vehicles. With a budget of Rs. 9,585 crore, supported by Rs. 5,041 crore from the Central Government, the Union Cabinet approved the scheme on June 3, 2026, and the operational guidelines were recently sanctioned.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will oversee its implementation, with financing via the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB). The scheme aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR while promoting cleaner mobility for improved public health.

Noteworthy is the array of incentives offered, such as Motor Vehicle Tax concessions, registration fee waivers, and discounts on new vehicles. Additionally, fuel vouchers, interest subventions on loans, and financial assistance for electric vehicle replacements are part of the package. States like Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have shown support through tax concessions and fee waivers, and key industry players have also pledged discounts for scheme participants.

The program will utilize an integrated digital platform for streamlined benefits delivery, interfacing with systems such as VAHAN and DigiELV. Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, expressed confidence in the scheme's potential to significantly improve air quality in the NCR, benefiting millions of residents.

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