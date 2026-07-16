Harela Festival: Merging Tradition with Environmental Conservation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the significance of the Harela Festival as a symbol of environmental conservation during the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Dehradun. Stressing the need for balancing development with ecological preservation, Dhami urged sustainable practices rooted in traditional values to address global climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:52 IST
Harela Festival: Merging Tradition with Environmental Conservation in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in 'Harela Festival' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an event marked by cultural heritage and environmental advocacy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Harela Festival,' a pivotal component of the 'Lok Sanvardhan Parv,' at Dehradun's Parade Ground on Thursday. Dhami underscored the festival's profound message of marrying development with ecological preservation.

Addressing attendees, Dhami remarked on the foresight of India's ancestors regarding the critical role of conserving water, forests, and land for human survival. Asserting the state's commitment to environmental issues, Dhami highlighted the Harela festival as emblematic of the urgent environmental conservation required amidst global warming and pollution.

Dhami passionately articulated Uttarakhand's development paradigm, framing it as a balanced model of economic progression and ecological preservation. He reiterated the overarching necessity of protecting natural resources for sustainable human progress and urged residents to follow ancestral ecological practices, underscoring the importance of water conservation.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026