Harela Festival: Merging Tradition with Environmental Conservation in Uttarakhand

In an event marked by cultural heritage and environmental advocacy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the 'Harela Festival,' a pivotal component of the 'Lok Sanvardhan Parv,' at Dehradun's Parade Ground on Thursday. Dhami underscored the festival's profound message of marrying development with ecological preservation.

Addressing attendees, Dhami remarked on the foresight of India's ancestors regarding the critical role of conserving water, forests, and land for human survival. Asserting the state's commitment to environmental issues, Dhami highlighted the Harela festival as emblematic of the urgent environmental conservation required amidst global warming and pollution.

Dhami passionately articulated Uttarakhand's development paradigm, framing it as a balanced model of economic progression and ecological preservation. He reiterated the overarching necessity of protecting natural resources for sustainable human progress and urged residents to follow ancestral ecological practices, underscoring the importance of water conservation.