Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors with Textile Boom at Bharat Tex 2026

Madhya Pradesh attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1,592 crore at Bharat Tex 2026, promising 15,700 jobs. The state promotes its 'Farm to Fashion' value chain, with plans for a massive textile park, aiming to be a leading investment hub with a focus on sustainability and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors with Textile Boom at Bharat Tex 2026
MP CM Mohan Yadav participates in Bharat Tex 2026 (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
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Madhya Pradesh has drawn significant attention at Bharat Tex 2026, with investment proposals reaching Rs 1,592 crore. The proposed investments are expected to create over 15,700 jobs, underscoring the state's appeal as a textile manufacturing hub. The proposals came from prominent national and international firms across various sectors.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, examining the strides in industrial accomplishments and investment prospects. CM Yadav engaged in detailed discussions with key textile and apparel companies, focusing on new investments, expansion strategies, employment, and enhancing export capabilities in the region.

In addition, CM Yadav partook in a high-level roundtable on the textile industry alongside Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh. The dialogue centered around promoting exports, advancing skill development, ensuring sustainable manufacturing, and improving logistics and global competitiveness. CM Yadav emphasized Madhya Pradesh's evolution into a 'Farm to Fashion' hub, backed by a comprehensive textile value chain.

He highlighted the lure of Madhya Pradesh as India's premier organic cotton producer, responsible for almost 47% of the nation's organic cotton output. The state's flagship textile project, PM MITRA Park in Dhar district, is set to be a major textile manufacturing hub, with investment proposals nearing Rs 20,000 crore and projections of over 44,000 job opportunities.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh offers compelling incentives for the textile, garment, and footwear industries, including capital investment support and interest subsidies. The state's government is keen on fostering women's employment and skill development, enhancing industrial infrastructure, and plans to host GIS-2027 to further position itself as a global leader in textiles.

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