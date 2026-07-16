Houthi Leader's Warning: Saudi Oil Facilities in Crosshairs

In a recent escalation of tensions, Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi declared that Saudi oil and other crucial facilities are potential targets for strikes should Riyadh intensify its role in Yemen's ongoing conflict.

This statement follows a period of renewed hostilities, with the Houthis launching missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. The rebels claim these are in response to bombings by the kingdom on an airport controlled by the group, risking destabilization of a fragile four-year ceasefire.

The situation harkens back to previous incidents, including 2019 attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The prolonged conflict has left Yemen in a dire humanitarian state, split between a Saudi-supported government and the Houthi regime.