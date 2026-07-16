Danny Boyle's 'Ink' Headlines Venice Film Festival: Rupert Murdoch's Transformation of Journalism
Danny Boyle's new film 'Ink,' chronicling Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of The Sun, is set to open the 2026 Venice Film Festival. Starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy, the film explores Murdoch's 1969 purchase and its profound impact on British journalism.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Renowned director Danny Boyle will open the 2026 Venice Film Festival with his latest drama, 'Ink,' focusing on media mogul Rupert Murdoch's pivotal acquisition of The Sun newspaper.
Starring acclaimed actors Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy, 'Ink' highlights Murdoch's transformative influence on British media.
Based on a screenplay adapted by James Graham, 'Ink' will compete in this prestigious festival, continuing Boyle's celebrated presence in the international film circuit.