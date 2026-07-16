Danny Boyle's 'Ink' Headlines Venice Film Festival: Rupert Murdoch's Transformation of Journalism

Danny Boyle's new film 'Ink,' chronicling Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of The Sun, is set to open the 2026 Venice Film Festival. Starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy, the film explores Murdoch's 1969 purchase and its profound impact on British journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:58 IST
Danny Boyle's 'Ink' Headlines Venice Film Festival: Rupert Murdoch's Transformation of Journalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned director Danny Boyle will open the 2026 Venice Film Festival with his latest drama, 'Ink,' focusing on media mogul Rupert Murdoch's pivotal acquisition of The Sun newspaper.

Starring acclaimed actors Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy, 'Ink' highlights Murdoch's transformative influence on British media.

Based on a screenplay adapted by James Graham, 'Ink' will compete in this prestigious festival, continuing Boyle's celebrated presence in the international film circuit.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026