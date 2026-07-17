End of a Special Era: U.S. Halts Hong Kong's Trade Distinction

The United States has announced that it will not renew the Hong Kong-related national emergency established under Executive Order 13936, ending the measure upon its expiration on July 14. This decision was confirmed by China's commerce ministry on Friday.

The executive order, originally issued in July 2020 during the term of then-President Donald Trump, had removed Hong Kong's privileged trade status. This was a reaction to Beijing's implementation of a stringent national security law in the city, sparking international concerns and altering trade dynamics.

The cessation of this measure marks a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Hong Kong, which had enjoyed special trade privileges prior to the imposition of the controversial security legislation. Stakeholders are now evaluating the potential impacts on regional commerce and diplomatic relations.