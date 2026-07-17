AI 'Actor' Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Cinema Industry

Eline van der Velden, founder of AI studio Particle6, defends their creation, Tilly Norwood, amidst criticism from the entertainment industry. The AI 'actor' is to star in 'Misaligned', a film set in the 'Tillyverse'. Van der Velden argues Tilly won't replace human actors but encourages dialogue on AI's role in entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:17 IST
AI 'Actor' Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Cinema Industry
Tilly Norwood
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eline van der Velden, the Dutch actor-producer who established Particle6, addresses backlash concerning AI character Tilly Norwood. The AI studio aims to provoke industry discussions rather than replace human performers.

Tilly Norwood, an AI, will lead 'Misaligned', a feature film set in the digital 'Tillyverse', sparking mixed reactions in the entertainment sector. Critics fear AI could displace human actors. However, van der Velden contends that while AI is transforming storytelling, it is not eliminating traditional acting roles.

Van der Velden emphasizes Particle6's commitment to ethical practices. The company works with renowned Hollywood professionals secretly due to possible backlash, planning to expand creativity and job opportunities through AI innovation.

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