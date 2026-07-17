AI 'Actor' Tilly Norwood Sparks Debate in Cinema Industry

Eline van der Velden, the Dutch actor-producer who established Particle6, addresses backlash concerning AI character Tilly Norwood. The AI studio aims to provoke industry discussions rather than replace human performers.

Tilly Norwood, an AI, will lead 'Misaligned', a feature film set in the digital 'Tillyverse', sparking mixed reactions in the entertainment sector. Critics fear AI could displace human actors. However, van der Velden contends that while AI is transforming storytelling, it is not eliminating traditional acting roles.

Van der Velden emphasizes Particle6's commitment to ethical practices. The company works with renowned Hollywood professionals secretly due to possible backlash, planning to expand creativity and job opportunities through AI innovation.