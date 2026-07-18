AI vs. Humanity: Meta’s Legal Battle Over Alleged Discriminatory Layoffs

An emergent legal battle at Meta Platforms highlights the growing concern over AI's influence in corporate decision-making. On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick declined to issue an order preventing layoffs at Meta, addressing claims by 26 employees who assert that the company's AI systems targeted them due to disabilities or medical leaves.

The plaintiffs allege that Meta's use of AI in evaluating employee productivity led to biased layoffs, disadvantaging those on medical leave. Although Judge Orrick acknowledged the gravity of the claims, he stated that more evidence is needed to demonstrate the 'irreparable harm' necessary to halt the job cuts.

This lawsuit, potentially the first major challenge against AI-driven layoffs in the U.S., underscores the legal and ethical implications of AI in workforce management. As the proceedings continue, the case may set a precedent for how AI and employment rights intersect.