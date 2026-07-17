Towards Dignity: The Push for Global Rights of Older People

The United Nations convened in Geneva to address ageism and bolster protections for older individuals, as part of negotiations for a treaty that could strengthen their rights. Initiated by Argentina, the talks aim to combat exclusion, discrimination, and neglect amid rising life expectancies globally.

The proposed treaty is backed by countries such as Brazil, Slovenia, and the Philippines, with support from Chile and South Africa. Despite existing human rights treaties, none specifically address age, leaving older people vulnerable to hidden abuses, particularly in nursing homes, as reported by campaigners like Heidrun Mollenkopf, President of AGE Platform Europe.

While informal discussions have occurred since 2011, recent crises—like the high COVID-19 death toll among seniors and deadly European heatwaves—have heightened urgency. Bridget Sleap of Human Rights Watch criticizes unchallenged ageist policies, while Margaret Gillis of the International Longevity Centre in Canada anticipates opposition, especially regarding potential healthcare costs.