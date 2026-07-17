Judge Allows Meta Layoffs Amid AI Bias Claims

A judge rejected a bid by 26 Meta employees to block layoffs, with claims of AI bias against those with disabilities or on medical leave. Despite Meta's denial of wrongdoing, the case highlights AI's role in layoffs. The issue continues in private arbitration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:04 IST
Judge Allows Meta Layoffs Amid AI Bias Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge has refused a temporary restraining order to prevent Meta Platforms from proceeding with its planned layoffs of 26 employees amid claims of AI bias.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in Oakland, California, stated that the workers did not demonstrate 'irreparable harm' required to stall the job cuts.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta's AI tools discriminated against disadvantaged individuals on medical leave or with disabilities, although Meta denies these allegations.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026