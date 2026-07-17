Judge Allows Meta Layoffs Amid AI Bias Claims

A U.S. judge has refused a temporary restraining order to prevent Meta Platforms from proceeding with its planned layoffs of 26 employees amid claims of AI bias.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in Oakland, California, stated that the workers did not demonstrate 'irreparable harm' required to stall the job cuts.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta's AI tools discriminated against disadvantaged individuals on medical leave or with disabilities, although Meta denies these allegations.