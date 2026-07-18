Judge Blocks Trump's Funding Termination Tactics

A federal judge in Boston ruled against the Trump administration's efforts to terminate billions in grants by relying on a regulation from the Office of Management and Budget. The regulation was deemed misinterpreted by the administration, supporting a coalition of Democratic-led states that sued to prevent the grant cuts.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani stated that the clause used by the Trump administration lacked legal basis, emphasizing that grantees should be informed of program goals and priorities before receiving grants. The White House did not comment on the ruling, which affects funding previously awarded to support diversity and climate change programs.

The case, led by Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey, challenged the provision added to OMB regulations during Trump's term, which allowed agencies to terminate grants that no longer aligned with evolving presidential priorities. The Democratic states argued this misapplication placed over $5 billion in grants at risk, impacting federal funding for essential programs.