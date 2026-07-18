Federal Court Blocks Trump's Grant Termination Policy

A federal judge delivered a critical blow to a Trump administration policy on Friday, rejecting the use of a White House budget office regulation for the termination of grants totaling billions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, presiding in Boston, sided with several Democratic-led states. These states contended that a specific clause included in U.S. Office of Management and Budget regulations starting in 2020 failed to empower the administration to cancel grants based on agency priority changes.

This ruling underscores the limitations of executive power in altering grant allocations, reaffirming the checks and balances that govern administrative decisions of significant financial impact.