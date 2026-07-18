Utah Man Charged with Hate-Driven Attempted Murder at Mall

Prosecutors in Utah have filed two attempted aggravated murder charges against Peter Michael Larsen, accused of stabbing a Muslim man multiple times. The attack, reportedly driven by religious prejudice, occurred at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill stated that the charges include potential consideration as a hate crime. Bystanders subdued the attacker until police arrived, and the victim sustained multiple stab wounds, requiring surgeries.

The case highlights the recent increase in Islamophobia in the U.S. due to various socio-political factors. Previous incidents of hate-motivated violence against Muslims, including a fatal stabbing in Illinois and a mosque shooting in San Diego, underscore growing concerns.