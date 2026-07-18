Cyber Assault on Ecopetrol: Data Breach Shakes Energy Giant
Ecopetrol, a Colombian state-controlled energy company, suffered a cyberattack on Friday that led to the theft of data from about 3,300 user accounts. The unidentified hacker issued extortion demands and threatened to release the compromised information publicly.
- Country:
- Colombia
A cyberattack on Ecopetrol, Colombia's state-owned energy company, surfaced on Friday with alarming repercussions.
The breach reportedly resulted in the theft of sensitive data related to approximately 3,300 user accounts.
The unidentified hacker has made extortion demands, threatening to publicly release the compromised data, placing Ecopetrol in a precarious position.