Shark Infamy: Rise of Marine Encounters in Australia

A 31-year-old diver was bitten by a shark off Tasmania's Bruny Island, sustaining injuries to his forearm. The incident occurred 50 meters from the shore, where the diver was attacked by a broadnose sevengill shark.

Despite the shock, the man returned to land with the help of nearby divers and was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The police stated that there were no further shark sightings in the remote wilderness area.

This attack adds to the escalating concern over marine safety in Australia, with recent incidents prompting safety reviews. Reuters data reveals a rise in shark encounters, averaging nearly 29 annually over the last decade.