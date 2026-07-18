Authorities in Delhi have taken Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent social activist, to hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of a hunger strike. His protest calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following scandalous exam paper leaks impacting millions.

The police acted on court orders to ensure Wangchuk received urgent medical care as his condition worsened. The High Court has ordered close monitoring, responding to concerns regarding the activist's wellbeing and potential force-feeding interventions.

Wangchuk's fast aligns with the Cockroach Janta Party's youth-led demands for educational reform. Despite past accusations of incitement, which he denies, his protest continues to draw attention to governmental responsiveness in democratic societies.