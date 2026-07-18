Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Fight for Educational Reforms

Sonam Wangchuk, an Indian social activist, has been hospitalized following a 21-day hunger strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks. His strike supports the Cockroach Janta Party's calls for education reform. Authorities are ordered to monitor his health closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 08:19 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: A Fight for Educational Reforms
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi have taken Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent social activist, to hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of a hunger strike. His protest calls for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following scandalous exam paper leaks impacting millions.

The police acted on court orders to ensure Wangchuk received urgent medical care as his condition worsened. The High Court has ordered close monitoring, responding to concerns regarding the activist's wellbeing and potential force-feeding interventions.

Wangchuk's fast aligns with the Cockroach Janta Party's youth-led demands for educational reform. Despite past accusations of incitement, which he denies, his protest continues to draw attention to governmental responsiveness in democratic societies.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026