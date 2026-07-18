U.S. Military Completes Strikes on Iran Under Trump's Command

The U.S. military concluded another wave of strikes on Iran, acting under President Donald Trump's orders. This ongoing military action marks the seventh consecutive night of American aggression towards Iran, signaling heightened tensions and a critical period in U.S.-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 08:05 IST
U.S. Military Completes Strikes on Iran Under Trump's Command
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The U.S. military has completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran, according to an announcement made late Thursday. Directed by President Donald Trump, these strikes represent the seventh consecutive night of American military action in the region.

This series of strikes underscores a period of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with the Trump administration taking assertive measures to address perceived threats from the Iranian government.

The continuous nature of these attacks raises questions about future diplomatic relations and the impact of sustained military action on the region's stability.

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