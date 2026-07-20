International Cargo Vessel Tragedy: Russian Strike Claims Lives in Black Sea

In a tragic incident, a Russian strike in the Black Sea, off Ukraine's Odesa coast, resulted in the death of at least five crew members on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel. The ship, carrying corn and an international crew, was attacked amid heightened tensions and ongoing strikes on significant Ukrainian ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 01:33 IST
International Cargo Vessel Tragedy: Russian Strike Claims Lives in Black Sea
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  • Ukraine

In a grave incident on Sunday, Russian forces targeted a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel in the Black Sea, off the Ukrainian city of Odesa, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack claimed at least five lives, and left five others missing, with eight crew members rescued from the flaming ship.

The cargo vessel had 17 international sailors onboard, including crew members from India, Syria, and Ukraine, and was transporting corn after leaving port. Russia has not publicly commented on the strike, escalating concerns as it increases its assaults on crucial grain-handling ports in southern Ukraine.

Witnesses reported heavy smoke from the vessel, underscoring the vulnerability of maritime infrastructure amid ongoing conflict. Ukraine's acting Foreign Minister condemned the attack, emphasizing the grave implications for global food security and highlighting Russia’s disregard for civilian safety.

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