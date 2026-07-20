US Concern Over EU's Climate Costs for Flights

The United States expresses significant concern over the European Union's initiative to introduce carbon costs on certain international flights. The US Department of Transport is scrutinizing the EU's plans, pledging to take necessary measures to safeguard American consumers and businesses potentially affected by the Emission Trading System expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:19 IST
US Concern Over EU's Climate Costs for Flights
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  • United States

The United States has voiced serious concerns about the European Union's intentions to implement carbon costs on selected international flights, a Department of Transport spokesperson revealed to Reuters on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the US remains wary of any expansion within the EU's Emission Trading System that might impact transatlantic travel.

The US is currently evaluating the European Commission's proposal and is committed to responding appropriately to ensure the protection of American consumers and industries.

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