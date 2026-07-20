Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Blocked, Water Supply Disrupted

Persistent monsoon rains have severely disrupted daily life in Himachal Pradesh, with road blockages and water supply interruptions across the state. While electricity services saw improvement, fresh rains created new challenges. Authorities remain on high alert to restore essential services as rainfall continues to impact the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:23 IST
Monsoon Mayhem in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Blocked, Water Supply Disrupted
Earlier visual of uprooted tree blocking the Banmore road following a heavy rainfall in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a stark display of monsoon fury, Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the havoc wreaked by relentless rains, as reported by the State Emergency Operation Centre on Monday evening. Across the state, 36 roads remain blocked, and 43 drinking water supply schemes are disrupted, significantly impacting daily life.

Mandi district emerges as the epicenter of road connectivity disruptions, with 11 roads obstructed, primarily in Seraj and Thalout subdivisions. Chamba follows closely, with road restoration ongoing in other affected regions. The water supply crisis deepened, with Chamba's Tissa subdivision bearing the brunt, registering 40 disrupted schemes by evening.

Conversely, the power sector shows signs of recovery; disrupted distribution transformers dwindled from 60 to just five, thanks to tireless restoration efforts. Despite fresh rain-triggered setbacks, authorities have successfully reopened 149 roads but are racing to repair 61 others. As the state's disaster management remains vigilant, heavy machinery has been deployed to clear landslides and restore crucial services across affected regions.

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