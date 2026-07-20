New Era of UK-China Relations as Andy Burnham Becomes Prime Minister

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as Britain's Prime Minister. Li emphasized enhancing UK-China dialogue and cooperation to foster bilateral benefits and global stability. He expressed willingness to work with Burnham for a long-term, comprehensive strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:17 IST
New Era of UK-China Relations as Andy Burnham Becomes Prime Minister
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulated Andy Burnham, Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister, highlighting the potential of strengthened UK-China relations. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Li emphasized how enhancing dialogue and cooperation could not only benefit both nations but also contribute to global peace.

Li Qiang expressed his readiness to collaborate with Prime Minister Burnham to bolster exchanges and mutual trust. The Chinese Premier underscored the importance of promoting communication and cooperation, aiming to drive forward a comprehensive and strategic partnership between the two countries.

This commitment to collaboration emphasizes a mutual desire for enduring and stable ties, offering the prospect of a strengthened bilateral relationship that could have far-reaching benefits.

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