Kevin Keegan: Football Legend Passes at 75

Kevin Keegan, a towering figure in English football history, has passed away at the age of 75, Newcastle United confirmed on Monday. His family had announced earlier in the year that he was undergoing cancer treatment.

Keegan's football career is marked by stellar achievements, including winning the Ballon d'Or twice. As a player and manager, he transformed Newcastle United and inspired fans worldwide with his charisma and skill.

Keegan's death marks the end of an era for many, remembered not only for his contributions on the field but also for the hope and passion he instilled in the sport and its followers.