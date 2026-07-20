Long-standing opposition to Iran's clerical regime in the impoverished southern regions has been overshadowed by fresh grievances against recent U.S. military strikes. Residents blame President Trump for the escalating hardship, citing disrupted lives and economic decline.

Southern Iran, bordering the critical Strait of Hormuz, has been targeted in U.S. airstrikes that Washington claims are necessary to control maritime threats. However, many in the region believe these strikes have gone beyond legitimate military objectives, leaving the populace under severe duress.

Despite the historical anti-government sentiment in Iran's southern provinces, including among marginalised ethnic minorities, the current turmoil has not galvanized a fresh wave of protests against Tehran. Instead, the strikes spur on local economic woes, igniting resentment toward the U.S. campaign.