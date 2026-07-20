Strikes and Silence: Southern Iran Endures the U.S. Air Campaign

Iran's impoverished southern regions are suffering from recent U.S. strikes aimed at curbing military threats. While historical tensions with Tehran exist, residents are more upset with the U.S., expressing their weariness over disrupted lives, infrastructure damage, and worsening economic conditions under President Trump's air campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:17 IST
Strikes and Silence: Southern Iran Endures the U.S. Air Campaign
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Long-standing opposition to Iran's clerical regime in the impoverished southern regions has been overshadowed by fresh grievances against recent U.S. military strikes. Residents blame President Trump for the escalating hardship, citing disrupted lives and economic decline.

Southern Iran, bordering the critical Strait of Hormuz, has been targeted in U.S. airstrikes that Washington claims are necessary to control maritime threats. However, many in the region believe these strikes have gone beyond legitimate military objectives, leaving the populace under severe duress.

Despite the historical anti-government sentiment in Iran's southern provinces, including among marginalised ethnic minorities, the current turmoil has not galvanized a fresh wave of protests against Tehran. Instead, the strikes spur on local economic woes, igniting resentment toward the U.S. campaign.

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