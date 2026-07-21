AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

The African Development Bank's (AfDB) 2026 Indicators on Gender, Poverty, the Environment, and Progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals in African Countries is much more than a collection of statistics. Covering 54 African countries and measuring progress across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the report provides governments, development agencies and investors with a comprehensive picture of where Africa is advancing and where urgent action is still needed. Compiled using data from national statistical offices and international organisations including the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNESCO, FAO and UNFPA, the report highlights that while Africa has achieved notable improvements in health, education and gender equality, progress remains uneven and many countries are still struggling with poverty, food insecurity and climate-related challenges.

Poverty and Food Security Remain Africa's Biggest Development Challenge

The report shows that poverty continues to slow economic transformation across much of Africa. Several countries still have extremely high shares of people living below the international poverty line, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (85.3%), Mozambique (81.4%), South Sudan (76.5%), Malawi (75.4%) and Burundi (74.2%). Even among those with jobs, poverty remains widespread, with 37.2% of employed youth and 32% of employed adults across Africa living below the international poverty line in 2023. These figures indicate that economic growth alone is not creating enough productive and well-paying jobs.

Food security has also become a growing concern. The share of Africa's population facing undernourishment increased from 15.9% in 2015 to 18.7% in 2023, driven by climate shocks, conflicts and rising food prices. Countries such as Somalia, Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Kenya continue to record high levels of undernourishment. Although international development assistance for agriculture has increased to more than US$8 billion annually, governments need to invest more in irrigation, climate-smart farming, rural infrastructure and agricultural value chains to improve food production and reduce dependence on imports.

Health, Education and Gender Equality Show Progress but Gaps Persist

The report highlights encouraging improvements in health outcomes across Africa. The under-five mortality rate declined from 77 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 65 in 2024, while the maternal mortality ratio fell from 524 to 395 deaths per 100,000 live births. However, countries such as Nigeria, Chad and South Sudan continue to face very high maternal mortality, showing that healthcare systems still require greater investment. Malaria also remains one of Africa's largest public health challenges.

Education has expanded significantly, but better learning outcomes remain essential. While school enrolment has increased across the continent, many countries continue to struggle with shortages of qualified teachers and low levels of reading and mathematics proficiency. Official development assistance for scholarships almost doubled from US$224.6 million in 2015 to US$426 million in 2023, but future investments must focus on improving the quality of education, digital learning, and workforce skills.

Gender equality has also improved gradually. Women's representation in national parliaments increased from 23% in 2015 to 25.8% in 2025, with Rwanda leading the continent at 63.8% female representation. However, child marriage and female genital mutilation remain widespread in several countries, demonstrating that stronger legal protections, education and community programmes are still needed to achieve gender equality.

Why the Report Matters for Governments and Development Partners

For African governments, the report provides an evidence-based guide for setting development priorities and allocating limited public resources more effectively. The detailed country comparisons help identify sectors where investment can produce the greatest impact, whether in healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure or environmental protection. Reliable statistics also strengthen national planning, improve monitoring of SDG progress and support better budget decisions.

For international development partners such as the African Development Bank, World Bank, United Nations agencies and bilateral donors, the report offers a valuable framework for targeting financial assistance where needs are greatest. It can help development institutions design results-based programmes, monitor outcomes more accurately and support reforms that improve governance, public service delivery and climate resilience.

New Opportunities for Business and Africa's Future Growth

The report also highlights major opportunities for private-sector investment. Large gaps in healthcare, clean energy, digital infrastructure, agriculture, water management and education create growing demand for innovative business solutions. Public-private partnerships, blended finance and impact investing can help governments expand essential services while creating new commercial opportunities.

Looking ahead, the report makes it clear that Africa's long-term development will depend on combining economic growth with investments in human capital, climate resilience and stronger institutions. Governments need to create more productive jobs, improve domestic revenue collection and invest in modern infrastructure. Development partners should continue supporting capacity building and long-term financing, while businesses can play a larger role by investing in sectors that generate both economic returns and measurable development outcomes. The report ultimately shows that Africa has the data needed to guide better decisions, the next challenge is turning this evidence into coordinated policies, sustained investment and inclusive growth that accelerates progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.