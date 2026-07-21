Diplomacy Under Siege: ASEAN Grapples With Middle East and South China Sea Crises

A diplomatic gathering in Southeast Asia was overshadowed by the Middle East crisis, with tensions rising over energy supplies and inflation fears. The meeting also addressed local challenges, including Myanmar's conflict and China-Philippines disputes in the South China Sea, highlighting regional instability and the urgency for diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:53 IST
Diplomacy Under Siege: ASEAN Grapples With Middle East and South China Sea Crises
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The Middle East crisis loomed large over a diplomatic meeting in Southeast Asia on Tuesday, as foreign ministers expressed grave concerns over renewed hostilities escalating regional uncertainties. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and major partners convened in Manila with energy supply threats and inflation fears dominating discussions.

Contributing to the heightened risks, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, potentially threatening global trade beyond the Gulf. These developments prompted ASEAN ministers to issue a statement calling for diplomatic solutions, as the region faces exposure to these global tensions while dealing with local conflicts.

ASEAN’s focus extended to internal challenges like Myanmar's prolonged civil strife and China-Philippines tensions in the South China Sea. The meeting involved pressing for a naval conduct code with China and managing diplomatic strains following aggressive encounters at sea. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other international players are set to join and address these multifaceted issues.

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