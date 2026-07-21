Delhi Court Upholds Injunction in Ankiti Bose's Defamation Suit

A Delhi district court has reaffirmed its interim injunction in a defamation case filed by entrepreneur Ankiti Bose, observing non-compliance by the defendants. The hearing highlights the defendants' need to comply before their applications are considered, emphasizing the binding nature of judicial orders. Further proceedings are set for July 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 14:53 IST
Delhi Court Upholds Injunction in Ankiti Bose's Defamation Suit
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A Delhi district court has reinforced its earlier interim injunction in a defamation suit initiated by entrepreneur Ankiti Bose, identifying a breach of the order by the defendants. District Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla from the Dwarka Courts has mandated adherence to the injunction, instructing defendant Nitin Naresh and others to confirm compliance through a formal affidavit.

The court underscored the principle that individuals in contempt or deliberate violation of court directives cannot present their case merits until rectification or compliance is achieved. The defendants' application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code will only be entertained post-compliance with the interim order. The court further emphasized that parties must abide by judicial orders until they are formally annulled.

During the proceedings, defendant Nitin Naresh queried about the timeline for addressing his application under Order XXXIX Rule 4 of the CPC, contingent on adherence to the injunction. The court cautioned against imposing conditions on its rulings. Consequently, the defendant's counsel assured compliance and the submission of the requisite affidavit. A hearing for all pending applications is slated for July 25, following an initial ex parte order on June 8, which restricted the publication or dissemination of alleged defamatory content involved in Bose's case.

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