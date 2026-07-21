BHASHINI Partners with Goa to Expand AI Services in Konkani

The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has joined hands with the Government of Goa to promote multilingual artificial intelligence and make digital public services easier to access in regional languages. The collaboration was highlighted during the BHASHINI Rajyam: State Engagement Workshop held in Panaji, where government officials, technology experts, startups, academics and language specialists came together to discuss how AI can improve public service delivery.

The workshop placed special attention on strengthening the Konkani language ecosystem, reflecting a shared effort to ensure that citizens can interact with government services in the language they are most comfortable using.

Focus on making digital services available in Konkani

The event was attended by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Tourism, Printing & Stationery Minister Rohan A. Khaunte, along with senior officials from the state government and the Digital India BHASHINI Division.

Speakers explained how multilingual AI can remove language barriers by allowing people to access government information, digital platforms and public services through speech and text in their preferred language. The discussions also highlighted the growing importance of voice-based technology in creating a more inclusive digital ecosystem, especially for people who are less comfortable using English or Hindi.

AI tools demonstrated for governance and citizen services

BHASHINI Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Nag presented the platform's vision of building language-first Digital Public Infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence. He said the technology is already supporting sectors including governance, healthcare, tourism, education, banking and citizen services, while encouraging greater collaboration among governments, educational institutions, startups and language experts to strengthen regional language ecosystems.

Participants attended technical sessions showcasing the National Hub for Language Technology (NHLT) and several BHASHINI solutions, including BHASHINI App Mitra, BHASHINI Mitra and BHASHINI Pravakta. Live demonstrations showed how speech recognition, translation, transliteration, text-to-speech and multilingual APIs can be integrated into government applications to provide services in multiple Indian languages.

Stronger Konkani language ecosystem takes shape

A dedicated session focused on expanding digital resources for Konkani by bringing together government departments, academic institutions, language experts and technology partners. The discussions explored ways to build larger language datasets, improve AI models and identify practical applications suited to Goa's administrative and public service requirements.

An open discussion on state-specific use cases examined how multilingual AI can support governance, tourism, healthcare, education and citizen services while helping Goa integrate BHASHINI across its digital platforms.

Minister Rohan A. Khaunte said the partnership represents an important step towards building an AI-powered digital ecosystem where language is not a barrier to accessing government services. He added that strengthening Konkani through technology is central to Goa's digital growth and innovation plans.

Amitabh Nag also highlighted a demonstration that followed the digital journey of a young Goan citizen using voice-enabled AI to access government schemes, education services and public support in Konkani. He said the exercise showed how stronger language datasets can improve AI capabilities and accelerate the development of more accessible digital public services.

The workshop concluded with a commitment from BHASHINI and the Government of Goa to deepen collaboration, strengthen the Konkani language ecosystem and expand multilingual AI across government services, making digital governance more inclusive for citizens across the state.