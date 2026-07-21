IICA Launches Eighth Batch of Flagship Insolvency Programme

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has started the eighth batch of its Post Graduate Insolvency Programme (PGIP) for the 2026–28 academic session. The two-year residential programme welcomed participants from a wide range of professional backgrounds, bringing together future insolvency professionals, senior officials, faculty members and experts from India's insolvency and restructuring sector. The inauguration highlighted the growing importance of skilled professionals who can guide businesses through financial distress while working within the legal framework established by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

IBC has transformed India's insolvency system

Justice Ashok Bhushan, former Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and former judge of the Supreme Court of India, described the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as one of India's most significant economic reforms. He said the Code replaced a fragmented insolvency system with a unified legal framework that has continued to evolve through legislative amendments and regulatory improvements.

Justice Bhushan encouraged participants to regularly study landmark court judgments and develop strong legal research skills, saying judicial decisions remain one of the most valuable learning resources for insolvency professionals throughout their careers.

Programme focuses on creating industry-ready professionals

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairperson Ravi Mittal said the programme is designed to prepare professionals capable of managing complex corporate restructuring rather than simply creating employment opportunities. He stressed the importance of following the statutory timelines laid down under the IBC and maintaining strict compliance with the law.

Mittal also urged participants to build a practical understanding of both Corporate Insolvency and Individual Insolvency Resolution Processes so they are equipped to handle distressed businesses and contribute to successful turnaround efforts.

IICA Director General and CEO Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh described PGIP as the institute's flagship capacity-building initiative, noting that it has played an important role in strengthening India's insolvency ecosystem since it was launched in 2019. He said the latest batch includes greater emphasis on research, analytical thinking, artificial intelligence-enabled learning, financial modelling, structured finance and professional ethics.

Singh said technological advances will continue to reshape the profession, but integrity, sound judgment and dedication will remain essential qualities for successful insolvency practitioners. He also announced institutional recognition for outstanding research to encourage greater academic contribution from participants.

Two-year programme blends academics with practical learning

Sudhaker Shukla, Head of the Centre for Insolvency and Bankruptcy at IICA, introduced participants to the programme structure and explained how the curriculum combines law, finance, management, valuation, technology and practical learning. He also outlined opportunities for internships, industry exposure and mentorship that form part of the residential programme.

Developed in collaboration with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and industry stakeholders, the Post Graduate Insolvency Programme combines classroom learning with research projects and professional engagement to prepare graduates for leadership roles in insolvency and restructuring.

The inaugural event concluded with a vote of thanks by Col. Amandeep Singh Puri, Chief Administrative Officer of IICA. Participants later took part in an interactive session, group photographs and networking activities, marking the beginning of the eighth batch's academic journey.