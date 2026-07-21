North West Vaccinates Over One Million Cattle Against FMD

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has vaccinated more than one million cattle against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), reaching a major milestone in its campaign to contain the outbreak and protect one of the province's most important agricultural sectors. The large-scale vaccination drive, which began in March 2026, forms part of South Africa's national strategy to limit the spread of the disease and strengthen livestock health.

As of 19 July 2026, 1,032,615 cattle had received the vaccine, placing North West among the country's leading provinces in implementing the national Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccination programme.

Province moves closer to herd immunity target

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Madoda Sambatha said the province has now vaccinated around 74% of its estimated cattle population and remains on course to achieve its target of 80% coverage by the end of August 2026. Reaching that level is considered important for building herd immunity and reducing the risk of further disease transmission.

Sambatha praised veterinary professionals, animal health technicians and support staff for their commitment during the campaign, noting that vaccination teams have worked across all four districts despite the logistical challenges involved in reaching thousands of livestock farmers.

Farmers and veterinary teams recognised for campaign success

The MEC also thanked livestock farmers, Veterinary Services, organised agriculture, industry representatives and other stakeholders who have supported the vaccination programme.

He described the vaccination of more than one million cattle as a significant achievement that reflects the dedication and professionalism of the veterinary teams involved. According to Sambatha, the milestone brings the province much closer to its goal of vaccinating every eligible animal and strengthening protection for the livestock sector.

Second vaccination phase remains essential

While welcoming the progress, Sambatha cautioned that the campaign is far from complete. He stressed that the first round of vaccinations is only one stage of the disease control programme and that vaccinated cattle must receive a second dose to ensure full protection.

He urged farmers not to become complacent and encouraged them to continue following strict biosecurity measures while presenting all eligible animals for vaccination as officials expand the programme in affected and high-risk areas.

The department said it will continue working closely with farmers, organised agriculture, traditional leaders and other partners to protect animal health, support the agricultural economy and safeguard the future of the province's livestock industry.