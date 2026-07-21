Trump's Tariff on Canadian Hockey Sticks: A Missed Shot?

President Donald Trump's introduction of a 50% tariff on Canadian ice hockey sticks is unlikely to significantly affect Canada. As professional and youth players prefer lightweight composite sticks, the tariff mainly impacts traditional wooden sticks, which are declining in popularity. Few Canadian factories still produce these wooden models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 23:21 IST
Trump's Tariff on Canadian Hockey Sticks: A Missed Shot?
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  • Country:
  • United States

The imposition of a 50% tariff on Canadian ice hockey sticks by U.S. President Donald Trump has not struck a significant blow to Canada, the world's hockey powerhouse.

While the tariff targets several Canadian imports, including all forms of ice hockey equipment, its effect on the sport is expected to be minimal due to the shift away from wooden hockey sticks. Modern players, including professionals and children, largely prefer more advanced, lightweight composite sticks manufactured abroad, leaving wooden sticks as a relic.

Manufacturers like Roustan Hockey in Ontario, one of the few remaining producers of wooden hockey sticks, continue to produce these traditional models mostly for niche markets, such as amateur leagues. With these sticks in decline, the symbolic tariff poses little threat to the Canadian hockey industry.

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